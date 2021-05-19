Cebu City club barred from serving liquor due to health protocol violations

Cebu City’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) has ordered a club in Barangay Kamputhaw in this city to temporarily stop serving liquor after it was found to have violated health protocols in its operations.

The BPLO on Tuesday issued a resolution to the show cause order it served to 6C Holic Entertainment Corporation or ClubHolic for violation of health protocols on May 14 when police inspected the establishment after various complaints from concerned citizens.

Authorities found that the establishment has failed to enforce physical distancing and operated as a nightclub, “allowing customers to dance and violate minimum health standards.”

“This sends out a message to the public that behaving in this manner during a pandemic is acceptable and allowed. Consequently, this compels our office to echo a message of our own: that acting in said way cannot, and should not, be allowed—not without consequences; and we echo this message through imposing the penalty of temporary suspension of your special permit to serve liquor during quarantine,” read the resolution signed by the BPLO officer-in-charge Jared Limquiaco.

The club's special permit will remain suspended until the establishment adopts policies and converts the nightclub into a restobar “to the satisfaction of this office, the PNP and the EOC (Emergency Operations Center),” it said.

“The penalty, exemplary in nature, serves as this office and the EOC’s message to the business establishments serving liquor as well: do not make your establishments conducive to violations of the minimum health standards; be vigilant,” it added.

The resolution added that ClubHolic’s management has owned up to the violations and have expressed willingness to follow rules and regulations, as well as suggestions given in a meeting with concerned authorities.

“In line with the efforts of our Cebu City Government to keep our city safe, ClubHolic will be doing some enhancement. Along with our LGU officials’ recommendations, we came up with better ways on how we can ensure the safety of our PARTYHOLICS. We will do our best for these changes to be quick so we can see each other and party again sooner than you think!” said its management on its Facebook page.

Under the modified general community quarantine, the venue is allowed to accept patrons at 50% capacity. Cebu City has maintained low transmission of COVID-19 cases with only 531 active infections.

