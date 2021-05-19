Another Sen. Villar? DPWH chief 'weighing all options' for 2022

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said Wednesday he is still weighing his options regarding a possible election run next year, but he is open to seeking a Senate seat.

Villar said he was "open to all options," and "maybe destiny will tell me what I should do in the near future."

"At this point, I’m open. I’d like to see how I can offer my know-how and my experience in government service. In what way, we’ll see," he told ANC's Headstart when asked if he was open to working alongside his mother, Sen. Cynthia Villar.

"If you ask me again in a few months, I’ll have a better answer, a more clear answer. But definitely, I’m weighing all my options at this point."

The elder Villar clinched a fresh 6-year term in 2019. Her husband, billionaire Manny Villar, was also a senator previously.