MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed several officials in various government agencies, Malacañang announced Thursday.

Marcos finally named Rolando Ledesma Macasaet as the president and chief executive officer of the Social Security System, after he assumed the post in an acting capacity in January this year.

The President also appointed Sharon Garin and Alessandro Sales as undersecretaries at the Department of Energy on Tuesday, based on transmittal papers.

But Garin and Sales have been undersecretaries in the agency since last year. ABS-CBN News has reached out to Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil to clarify the document.

Joey Concepcion, a member of Marcos' Private Sector Advisory Council, was also named as a member of the trade department's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Council.

Concepcion, the Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship under former presidents Rodrigo Duterte and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, will be a member in the council representing Luzon.

He is the founder of Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship–Go Negosyo, which focuses on helping MSMEs.

