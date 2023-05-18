Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong meets Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in Malacañang. Photo from Marcos' Instagram page

MANILA — It is possible for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to have a bilateral visit to Australia on "a mutually agreed date," the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

During his speech after his meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the President would have the opportunity to also visit the country in March next year.

March 2024 will mark the 50th anniversary of the dialogue relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia.

“We expect that high-level engagements will continue as the Philippines and Australia work harder to strengthen our cooperation in quite a number of practical areas of mutual interest," Manalo said.

"A bilateral visit is also possible at a mutually agreed date,” Manalo added.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. Photo from Manalo's Twitter page

Wong is in Manila for a four-day official visit upon the invitation of Manalo to discuss "further strengthening the Comprehensive Partnership between the Philippines and Australia.”

A photo from the social media page of Marcos, Jr. showed the Australian official went to Malacañang for a courtesy visit. The Presidential Communications Office, for its part, has yet to release a statement on the matter.

In May last year, after the elections, Marcos went on a private trip to Australia with his family for a "much-needed rest" after the presidential campaign and the elections.