DICT chief welcomes internet voting for OFWs

MANILA — Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy is in favor of implementing internet voting in the upcoming 2025 elections. He wants to start first with overseas Filipinos.

Uy, who is also the chairman of the Commission on Elections' advisory council, said that internet voting would be much cheaper than the over P400 million budget for overseas voting. And he expects voter turnout, which has always been low, to increase significantly.

“They can vote from their homes, from their office. Malaki ang tipid sa biyahe. Ang iba nag travel at kukuha pa ng hotel sa malapit sa konsolada para maka boto lang at mag-aabsent pa sa trabaho nila,” said Uy.

Uy says what is important is to check the security of the online platform to be used and the identity verification process. He adds that they will still check which platform should be used, adding that they may link this with the digital national ID and the SIM registration.

“Identity verification systems daw are becoming more powerful and more accurate. Biometrics, finger scanning and digital signatures, and so on,” Uy said.

The Comelec approved internet voting for registered overseas voters, with Comelec Chairman George Garcia saying there is no need to create a law for internet voting.