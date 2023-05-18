Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The widow of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo on Thursday thanked authorities for finally filing the murder charges against suspended lawmaker Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr., the alleged mastermind behind her husband's death.

"The long wait is finally over," Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, describing the filing as a "necessary step" to attain justice for the slain governor and the 9 others who were killed with him.

On Wednesday, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed multiple murder and frustrated murder complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ), more than 2 months since a group of armed men stormed Degamo's private compound and shot him dead.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier tagged Teves as the "executive director" behind the slay, while his former aide and bodyguard Marvin Miranda was the "casting director." Teves earlier denied allegations that he and his clan had anything to do with the murder.

Meanwhile, Degamo said she was not surprised when her husband's suspected killers suddenly decided to "lawyer up" and refused to cooperate with authorities.

She expressed confidence that the cases against Teves and the other suspects behind the former governor's death would still hold up in court.

"Hindi naman po lahat ng kasong kriminal na may mga pagbawi sa kanilang mga testimony ay will end up na nasasayang lang kasi may nananalo pa ring mga kaso," Degamo said.

(Not all criminal cases that see testimonies recanted would go to waste because some of these cases still end up suspects getting convicted.)

"I think with what we know, the evidences that we have, and the length of time needed for the case buildup, I am sure that we have a solid case with us... we remain confident na kakayanin namin ito at makukuha talaga ang hustisya," she added.

(We remain confident that we can do this and we can attain justice.)