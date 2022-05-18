MANILA -- Two earthquakes rocked Masbate province on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The first magnitude 3.8 quake hit 6 kilometers northeast of Masbate City at 9:29 a.m. It had a depth of 10 kilometers, said Phivolcs.

The tremor was felt at Intensity IV in Masbate City and nearby Aroroy town, and at Intensity II in San Jacinto, Masbate.

State seismologists describe Intensity IV as "moderately strong", in which vibration is felt like the passing of a heavy truck and hanging objects "swing considerably."

Around 9 minutes after the first quake, a stronger magnitude 4.8 temblor struck 7 kilometers northeast of Mobo town.

At a depth of 5 kilometers, it was felt at a "strong" Intensity V in Masbate City. Phivolcs said at this intensity, strong shaking may be felt throughout a building, hanging objects swing violently, and vehicles rock noticeably.



In a video, employees of the Department of Education in Masbate were seen leaving their offices after the second quake struck.

The 2 quakes are not expected to spawn aftershocks or damage, Phivolcs said.



