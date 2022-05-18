MANILA — With an expected lower number of representatives in the incoming 19th Congress, the Makabayan bloc will remain in the opposition.

In an online interview, Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas said the remaining members of the Makabayan bloc will have a meeting this week to discuss their position in the upcoming Congress.

”We deliberate first kung saan kami and paano 'yung posisyonan namin for the 19th Congress, tapos alam n'yo naman usually nasa opposition kami,” Brosas said.

”Definitely nasa opposition kami. Hindi lang namin alam kung magma-minority kami or mag-i-independent kami. 'Yun siguro 'yung puwede kong masabi ngayon,” she added.

Aside from Gabriela, ACT Teachers and Kabataan party-list groups are among those with the possibility of getting a seat based on the formula set by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

However, the poll body has postponed the proclamation of party-list winners until next week, pending the results of special elections in 14 barangays in Lanao del Sur.

Brosas hopes the House majority is open to hear their side on different issues.

”It matters na marinig ng ating mga kababayan kung ano ang mahahalaga na dapat pag-usapan or napapanahon na dapat mapag-usapan, at ano ang pagtindig ng mga progresibo sa mga usapin sa ating mga isyung pambayan,” she said.

Brosas noted it is too early to tell if the lower chamber will again see more than one minority group like in previous Congresses.

”Very dynamic ngayon kasi hindi pa namin alam kung sino 'yung vying for minority ngayon. Hindi pa natin alam kung ilan, baka iba pa, ilang faction pa 'yung lalabas diyan na magva-vie for minority. So hindi pa natin masasabi kung ano 'yung mangyayari. Napaka-dynamic and volatile pa ngayon,” the lawmaker said.

”Siguro makikita natin ‘yan mga itong session kasi magse-session kami ngayong Congress. Meron pa kaming session ng May 23 hanggang June 3. Probably doon pa 'yung mga discussion about the minority,” she added.

