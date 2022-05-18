MANILA — Respect for the incumbent senators and a good working relationship with the minority. These are key characteristics of what the next Senate President should possess, according to Senator Sonny Angara.

”Kung rerespetuhin 'yung equity of the incumbent, I believe in that kasi narerespeto 'yung seniority. I’ve been 9 years in chamber tapos it’s a way of instilling order also,” Angara said during the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday.

Angara is the chairman of the Senate finance committee.

”Kasi kapag nirambol mo ang lahat, maraming sasama ang loob di ba. 'Yung mga chairman ng existing committees sasabihin, bakit dahil nagpalit lang ng pinuno parang hindi naman nirespeto 'yung trinabaho namin noong nakaraang mga taon,” Angara said.

”I don’t know if the incoming Senate president will observe it. I hope so. I think si Senator Migz [Zubiri] said he will, as much as possible, adhere to that,” added Angara.

Aside from re-elected Senator Zubiri, incumbent Senator Cynthia Villar is among those said to be vying for the top Senate post.

Angara said working with the minority is key, aside from getting the nod of the majority.

”Must be acceptable to the majority, preferably maganda ang working relationship with the minority. The way kasi nakita ko 'yan with Senate President Sotto, he had a very good working relationship with the minority leader Sen. Drilon... They realized, for the Senate to function at its best, kailangan siguro hindi lang tira nang tira kundi meron ding times na kailangan mag-cooperate for the good of the country,” said Angara.

Angara also believes it is natural for Zubiri to aspire for leadership.

”It’s only natural for Senator Zubiri who’s the majority leader to aspire for the leadership. Parang natural progression iyan dahil batang-bata siya, very popular with the colleagues, so it’s no surprise,” he said.