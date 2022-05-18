PAGASA: More rains ahead as PH nears onset of rainy season

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday warned more rains in the western parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, as the country nears the onset of rainy season.

According to PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina, the western section of Luzon may experience occasional rain showers from afternoon to evening.

"Nakikita ho natin in the coming days patuloy nating mararanasan ang mga pag-ulan dahil papasok na tayo dito sa tinatawag na onset o pagsisimula ng panahon ng tag-ulan," he told TeleRadyo.

The normal onset of wet season in areas under Climate 1, which are mostly found on the western part of Luzon, starts between third week of May until second week of June, Badrina said.

In 2021, the state weather bureau declared the start of rainy season on June 4.

Meanwhile, a frontal system that is affecting northern Luzon may bring cloudy skies with rains in Batanes, Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte.

The Visayas and Mindanao may have isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Despite consistent rains this week, Badrina said the agency had not monitored a low-pressure area within the Philippine area of responsibility.