Kiko visits wake of cancer patient who went to miting de avance

MANILA - Senator Kiko Pangilinan paid his respects to Evelyn Nazareno, the stage-4 cancer patient who went viral after having been seen attending the Leni-Kiko miting de avance in Makati on May 6.

Nazareno arrived at the Ayala triangle laid in her hospital bed with a Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan tarpaulin laid over her blanket to show her support for the ticket.

On May 16, Nazareno succumbed to her illness, and she was laid to rest the day after at the Chapel of Resurrection Sta. Maria Della Strada Parish in Quezon City.

Senator Kiko Pangilinan paid his respects and attended the brief wake before her inurnment. He came without his runningmate Robredo, who departed for New York on Sunday to attend to her youngest daughter Jillian's graduation.

"She not with us now, but her spirit lives on," Pangilinan said.

He said that he attended the funeral on Robredo's behalf to honor Nazareno's "sacrifice, commitment, and passion for our cause."

Fondly called by her children "Superwoman Mommy," Nazareno made sure to be able to cast her vote on the May 9 polls. As she did in the miting de avance, she arrived to her assigned polling precinct in an ambulance.

"She inspired many as she lived her life so clearly loving and serving the Lord through representing what is right, just, and good for all," her daughter Pia Nazareno-Acevedo posted on Facebook.

Netizens admired Nazareno's strength and commitment to fulfill her civic duty, and expressed their sadness over her passing. Nazareno-Acevedo's Facebook post which announced her mother's passing was shared over a thousand times, with over 2,000 netizens offering condolences and words of comfort to the family.

Robredo sent Nazareno's family a video greeting after her miting de avance telling them she meant to meet Nazareno, and thanked her for her effort to show support.

Robredo, who is frequently joined by supporters onstage seeking physical comfort in the form of hugs during her sorties, also reached out to the family of another supporter who went viral during her campaign for turning emotional upon seeing Robredo in a visit to ta public market in Gerona, Tarlac.