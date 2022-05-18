Then senatorial candidate Jinggoy Estrada at the UniTeam miting de avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on Mˇay 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Jinggoy Estrada thanked voters for giving him another chance in the Senate, as the Commission on Elections proclaimed him among the 12 senatorial candidates who won in the recently-concluded May 9 elections

Estrada vowed to follow through with his campaign promises, including providing jobs to poor Filipinos.

"Asahan ninyo sa loob ng 6 na taon, ang aking mga ipinangako sa taumbayan noong panahon ng kampanya lalong-lalo na ang pagbibigay ng trabaho sa ating mga Pilipinong walang trabaho ay maisasakatuparan," said Estrada in his speech.

(Expect that in 6 years, I will fulfill my promises to the Filipinos, most especially giving jobs to those who are unemployed.)

"Tandaan niyo po ako po ay labis na nagpapasalamat sa sambayanang Pilipino sa pagbibigay ulit ng pagkakataon para manilbihan bilang inyong senador," he added.

(Remember that I am truly thankful to all Filipinos who gave me another chance to serve you again in the Senate.)

The son of former president Joseph "Erap" Estrada placed 12th in this year's Senate race, after his defeat in the 2019 midterm elections.

President Rodrigo Duterte endorsed the younger Estrada's reelection bid this year.

Before losing his reelection bid in 2019, Estrada has served the upper chamber for 2 consecutive terms, first in 2004 and then in 2010.

He authored the Kasambahay bill, a law that protects the rights of domestic workers in the country.

Estrada still faces plunder charges over the pork barrel scam. He was granted bail in 2017.

His half-brother, JV Ejercito, placed 10th in this year's senatorial race.