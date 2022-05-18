Risa Hontiveros at the proclamation of the winning Senatorial candidates at the PICC on May 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN news

MANILA - Risa Hontiveros, the lone opposition candidate in the 2022 Senate race, vowed to work with old and new colleagues as the Commission on Elections proclaimed her among 12 winning bets on Wednesday.

Hontiveros will return for a second term with the Senate dominated by allies of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"Makikipagtulungan tayo sa mga dati at bagong makakasama sa senado upang ipaglaban ang isang lipunang marangal, makatarungan at may pagkakapantay-pantay," Hontiveros said during the Comelec proclamation ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center Forum 2.

(We will work together with old and new colleagues at the Senate to fight for a society that is honorable, just, and fair.)



Hontiveros ran under the slate of outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo. In her speech, the lawmaker referenced Robredo's campaign monicker "liwanag sa dilim" or light in the darkness.

"Hindi iisa ang magiging liwanag natin, hindi tayo naghahanap ng tila iisang kandila na may sindi sa kawalan, bagkus, ituring natin ang bawat isa na mag alitaptap na sama-samang kumukutitap hanggang dumating ang bagong umaga," Hontiveros said.

(Our light will not be alone. We won't struggle to look for just one lighted candle in the emptiness. Instead, let us treat each other as fireflies that will light up while the new day comes.)

"Walang iwanan, tuloy ang laban," she added.

(No one will be left behind, the fight continues.)

More details to follow.



