Gatchalian keeps Senate seat with over 20 million votes

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian at the proclamation ceremony of the winning senatorial candidates at the PICC on May 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Reelectionist Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday was proclaimed one of the winners in this year's senatorial elections by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), his second term in the upper chamber.

Gatchalian, who ran under the National People's Coalition, placed fourth in the senatorial race. He obtained 20.6 million votes, based on the official figures from the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) announced Wednesday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa sambayanang Pilipino sa kanilang patuloy na pagtitiwala sa inyong lingkod. Gagamitin ho natin ang nalalabing 6 na taon natin at ibibigay ang buong lakas natin para maiangat ang kalidad ng pamumuhay ng ating mga kababayan," senator-elect Gatchalian said in a speech at the proclamation ceremony.

(I thank Filipinos for their continued trust in me. I will use the remaining 6 years to improve the quality of life of Filipinos.)

"Sa aking kampanya isa lang ang aking sigaw: edukasyon. Dahil 'yun po ang aking paniniwala na ang ating bansa ay tunay na makakalaya sa kahirapan kung patitibayin po natin ang sektor ng eduksasyon," he added.

(I focused on the plaform of education during the campaign because I believe that our country will be truly free from poverty if we strengthen the education sector.)

He was included in the Senate line-up of presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and presumptive Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

According to a report from the Philippine Center of Investigative Journalism, Gatchalian was among senatorial candidates who ran advertisements worth more than P1 billion from January 2021 to January 2022.

In the 2016 elections, he ranked 10th in the "Magic 12," with 14.9 million votes.