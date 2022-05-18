UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahayan, behind glass, attending the final match of the 18th Arabian Gulf Cup in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on January 30, 2007. Ali Haider, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte mourned the death of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, describing the late leader as a "bold visionary."

Duterte said Sheikh Khalifa's leadership "was crucial" for the oil-rich Gulf State as it continued its economic transformation and pursued deeper relations with the global community.

"The President conveys the Filipino nation’s solidarity with the UAE in this period of great loss and bereavement," the statement from the Office of the President read.

"His Highness Sheikh Khalifa will long be remembered even beyond the UAE for his legacy of leadership, wisdom and benevolence," it added.

Special envoy Secretary Robert Borje conveyed Duterte's message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the statement.

Sheikh Khalifa, who was rarely seen in public, passed away Friday last week at the age of 73 due to lingering illness.

He took over as the UAE's second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi, the richest of the federation's 7 emirates.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse

