Former education secretary Bro. Armin Luistro. ABS-CBN News file

MANILA — Former education secretary Bro. Armin Luistro is the new superior general of the De La Salle Brothers, the first Filipino to hold the highest position in the congregation.

Luistro was appointed superior general following a vote by the global congregation's Assembly of 70 Chapter Brothers in Rome, according to a report published Wednesday on the website of the De La Salle Brothers, also known as the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools.

In a Facebook post, the De La Salle Brothers of the Philippines congratulated Luistro and urged members of its community in the country to pray for the 60-year-old educator.

In 1979, Luistro joined the La Salle Scholasticate — the congregation's academic training center — in Manila while he was still studying philosophy and letters at De La Salle University.

Luistro received his religious habit of the congregation in October 1981. He professed his first religious vows in 1982 and final vows in 1988.

He began his teaching career at De La Salle Lipa in Batangas, working as a religion teacher and campus minister from 1983 to 1986.

Luistro served as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) under the late former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

It was under Luistro's term that the K+12 Basic Education Program was introduced, adding two more years to the previous 10-year basic education curriculum

Even after his time at the DepEd, Luistro continued to advocate for education reforms, as a member of the Philippine Business for Education, among other organizations.

He has also served as president of De La Salle Philippines, the network of La Salle schools in the country.

Founded in France by John Baptist de La Salle, the De La Salle Brothers run schools in 79 countries across the world.

