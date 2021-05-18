PH logs 4,487 new COVID-19 cases

Latest batch of samples for testing only nearly 27k

Residents of Parañaque queue inside a mall in the city on May 17, 2021 to receive their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday confirmed 4,487 additional COVID-19 cases, the lowest announced in more than 2 months, raising the country's cumulative total to over 1.154 million.

The country now has 1,154,388 total recorded infections, of which 4.5 percent or 52,291 are active.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) said Tuesday's newly-reported cases is the lowest since March 17 this year, when the Department of Health (DOH) announced 4,387 new cases.

Those still battling the disease is considered also the fewest in more than 2 months or since Mar. 14, when 47,807 active cases were logged, according to the research unit.



The number of active cases reported previously has been adjusted for duplicate cases.

Meanwhile, the DOH did not say whether the day's relatively low number of fresh cases was due to the fewer testing samples received by accredited laboratories.

But based on the agency's latest bulletin, only 26,672 people underwent testing on Sunday, where 13 percent were found positive for the virus.

Eight laboratories also failed to submit testing results on time.

"Based on data in the last 14 days, the 8 non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 2.5 percent of samples tested and 2.7 percent of positive individuals," the DOH noted.

Deaths in the country due to COVID-19 increased by 110 to 19,372.

These include 64 cases initially tagged as recoveries but turned out as fatalities after the agency's revalidation.

There were 6,383 more who recuperated from the respiratory disease, bringing the country's overall recoveries to 1,082,725.

The total number of recoveries accounts for 93.8 percent of the country's running tally.

Earlier, the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team noted that the low number in testing "affects all data points such as the positivity rate, or the percentage of positive test results relative to the individuals tested."

The World Health Organization recommends a 5 percent positivity rate for at least 2 weeks to consider that the country's COVID-19 cases are controlled.

