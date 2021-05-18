Lacson: PH should boost alliance amid sea row with China

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard participate during a training on navigation, small boat operations, maintenance, and logistical operations in the West Philippine Sea in Palawan on April 24, 2021. Philippine Coast Guard, Handout

MANILA - The Philippines should seek alliance with the world's powerful militaries amid its maritime dispute with China, a senator said Tuesday.

"As I have repeatedly suggested, we should build stronger alliances with other militarily powerful and capable countries who may be willing to help our cause as it would also advance their own national interests if they maintain their presence alongside our naval assets in the vicinity of the WPS (West Philippine Sea)," Sen. Ping Lacson said in a statement.

He noted that the Philippines "should not abandon whatever negotiations with China are underway or in the pipeline as we speak."

"However, we should not also disregard other options available, not only to finally resolve the WPS issue but to provide the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region," the senator said.

Lacson said this in response to former senator Juan Ponce Enrile's advice to President Rodrigo Duterte to keep a friendly approach towards Beijing and ignore those criticizing his stance on the West Philippine Sea dispute.

"Kailangan na friendly ang approach natin d’yan, hindi hard assertive and aggressive approach," Enrile told Duterte in a taped meeting Monday.

"Kung hindi tayo magkakaunawaan sa Tsina, madadamay ang interes ng ating mga kababayan, ating ekonomiya pati na rin ang ating seguridad dito sa usapin na ito," added the former lawmaker.

(Our approach there should be friendly, not hard and aggressive. If we fail to reach an agreement with China, our economy and security will be affected.)

Manila's maritime row with Beijing made headlines anew after hundreds of Chinese ships were sighted in Philippine waters in March. The West Philippine Sea is the country's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, which China claims in near entirety.

China has ignored a July 2016 ruling of a UN-backed tribunal that rejected its historical 9-dash line claim in response to a Philippine filing. Duterte has called this legal victory "just a piece of paper" that belongs to the "waste basket."

The United States, a key Philippine defense ally, has been vocal against aggressive actions in the South China Sea as it asserted freedom of navigation in the critical trading route.

