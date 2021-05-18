Even w/o prior appointment, those part of A1-A3 may get COVID-19 vaccine in Manila: Isko

A long line of Manileños are waiting to be vaccinated at the Manila Prince Hotel along San Marcelino Street in Ermita, Manila on May 18, 2021. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Tuesday said vaccination sites in the capital city may cater to those who want to be inoculated even without prior appointments.

As long as these individuals are medical frontliners, senior citizens, or persons with comorbidities, they can go to any vaccination site in Manila even without a prior appointment, the mayor told reporters in a text message.

"May walk-in sa Manila kasi kawawa naman 'yung gusto at nagdesisyon na na magpabakuna. We cannot continue to wait at the expense of others," he said.

(Manila is catering to walk-in appointments because we pity those who have decided to be vaccinated. We cannot continue to wait at the expense of others.)

"Puwede sila mamimili ng area at available vaccine in that area," he added.

(They can choose the area and whatever vaccine is available in that area.)

Manila has been using jabs from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinovac, and Sputnik V in its COVID-19 inoculation program.

So far, each of the 18 inoculation sites in the city can cater to up to 1,000 vaccinations per day provided there is an adequate supply of jabs, Domagoso said.

"Ang set back lang ng system namin is may pila. But as long as we prepare and try to make them organize and disiplina, magtatagumpay tayo sa goal natin to make Manila or anywhere in the country sa herd immunity," he said.

(The set back in our system is that you have to queue. But as long as we prepare and try to make them organized and disciplined, we will succeed in our goal of making Manila or anywhere in the country achieve herd immunity.)

Earlier in the day, thousands of Manila residents queued outside a hospital in Manila hoping to receive jabs developed by Pfizer.

The mayor said the residents may have been misinformed that even those who do not belong in the first 3 priority groups may already be inoculated.

The national government earlier said Metro Manila and nearby provinces need to to vaccinate 120,000 people daily to achieve herd containment against the disease that has infected 1.1 million people in the Philippines.

