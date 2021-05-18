Duterte wants DILG to supervise COVID-19 vaccine transport

A healthworker prepares to administer a vaccine dose at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on May 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said he wanted the interior department to monitor the transport of COVID-19 vaccines across the Philippines.

The agency, which supervises the police, can tap officers to report "what is wrong and what is maybe inadequate, so we can always sound the alarm on time," Duterte said in a taped speech that aired on Tuesday.

"I would insist that the DILG would be part of the supervisory team kasi gusto kong malaman rin ni [Interior] Secretary [Eduardo] Año if everything is done according to what has been planned," he said.

(I would insist that the DILG would be part of the supervisory team because I want Secretary Año to know if everything is done according to what has been planned.)



Vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr. said the transport of vaccines should not break their temperature-controlled supply chain. For instance, the coronavirus vaccine from US-based Pfizer-BioNTech needs to be stored and transported at -80 degrees Celsius, he said.

The Philippines has so far received 7.779 million COVID-19 shots, the bulk of which is from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech. Authorities have administered at least 2,959,829 of these doses.

The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people or about two-thirds of the Philippines' roughly 108 million population.