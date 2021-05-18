DILG: 92 pct of lockdown aid distributed in 'NCR Plus'

Residents line up for the government’s financial assistance inside a covered court in Barangay Dampalit, Malabon City on April 14, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The government has distributed financial assistance to 92.45 percent of beneficiaries in Metro Manila and 4 neighboring provinces affected by the reimposition of hard lockdown, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.

As of May 17, more than 21 million individuals have received the so-called "ECQ ayuda" amounting to P1,000, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a taped address aired Tuesday.

"Sa natitirang isang linggo, sisiguraduhin po natin maipapamigay ang lahat ng ayuda at matugunan ang lahat ng reklamo, complaint at apela sa ating grievance and appeals committee," he said.

(In the remaining week, we will ensure that all financial aid will be distributed and all complaints and appeals will be addressed by our grievance and appeal committee.)

Some P21.18 billion of the allocated P22.9 billion cash aid have been disbursed so far, the DILG chief said.

Over 10 million people (91.75 percent) have received aid in Metro Manila, 2.8 million in Bulacan (96.89 percent), 2.9 million in Cavite (85.82 percent), 2.6 million in Laguna (96.89 percent) and 2.4 million in Rizal (94.54 percent).

In March, the so-called NCR Plus was placed under hard lockdown to limit public movement as part of efforts to stem fresh coronavirus infections. The measure was extended in April.

The government gave at least P1,000 worth of aid per person but not more than P4,000 per low-income family.

Last year, the government also provided financial assistance to 18 million families through Social Amelioration Program, which is mandated by Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act. The emergency subsidy ranged between P5,000 and P8,000.