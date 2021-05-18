DFA: 11 more Filipinos sick with COVID-19 abroad, 2 new deaths recorded

Travellers wearing personal protective equipment as a precaution against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parañaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded 11 more Filipinos infected with COVID-19 overseas on Tuesday.

Of the 18,629 total confirmed COVID-19 cases among Pinoys abroad, 6,091 are still battling the disease, according to the agency's latest bulletin.

There were 2 new fatalities, raising the death toll among them to 1,163.

Before Tuesday's figure, the agency has recorded no fresh deaths in the past 5 days.

17 November 2020



An additional recovery was reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,375.

To date, there are 94 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

In the Philippines, total confirmed cases have reached 1.154 million, of which over 52,000 are remaining active infections.

The virus, which was believed to have emerged from Wuhan in China late 2019, has so far killed nearly 19,400 in the country.

There are almost 163.7 million COVID-19 cases globally, of which 3.4 million have died, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

