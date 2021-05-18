CHED eyes 'targeted' lifting of moratorium on new nursing programs

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education said Tuesday it was planning a "targeted" lifting of its moratorium that prevents colleges and universities from opening new nursing programs.

CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said the commission may lift the moratorium, which was imposed in 2010, in areas where COVID-19 is prevalent.

"Ang plano ng commission is not a wholesale lifting but a targeted lifting," De Vera said in a press briefing during the celebration of the 1st National Higher Education Day.

(What the commission is planning is not a wholesale lifting but a targeted lifting.)

"For example, we can allow the opening of nursing programs in the geographic areas where COVID is very prevalent because that is where government health facilities will be upgraded and therefore, you need additional health personnel," he said.

De Vera's statement comes a day after Rep. Angelina Tan, who chairs the House health committee, urged the CHED to lift the moratorium, citing a shortage in nurses as the country continued to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission will discuss the matter on the moratorium "this week or next week," said De Vera.

In 2010, the CHED issued Memorandum Order No. 32, which imposed a moratorium on the opening of undergraduate and graduate programs in business administration, nursing, teacher education, hotel and restaurant management, and information technology.

It earlier lifted the moratorium against opening new programs on business administration, hotel and restaurant management, and information technology.

