COVID-19 vaccination for essential workers to start 'after' May' - Galvez

A health worker shows a COVID-19 vaccine vial at the Makati Medical Center on May 12, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Essential workers and indigents will start to get COVID-19 shots "after May" or when the supply of vaccines becomes "steady", an official leading the country's inoculation strategy said on Tuesday.

Economic and government frontliners make up the "A4" group, the fourth priority in the vaccination drive. Indigents belong to "A5", the fifth priority group.

"Ang ating Gabinete, inaprubahan ang ating rekomendasyon na simulan na ang pagbabakuna ng ating mga kababayan na nasa A4 at A5 na kategorya pagkatapos ng buwan ng Mayo or 'pag nagkaroon na tayo ng nakikita nating steady na supply," said vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr.

(Our Cabinet approved our recommendation to start the vaccination of our compatriots in the A4 and A5 categories after the month of May or when we see a steady supply of vaccines.)

"Ang timing na lang po ang tinitingnan po natin. Ini-inventory po natin ngayon ang supply na darating saka iyong ating current inventory," he said in a press briefing.

(We are just looking at the time. We are making an inventory of the current supply and those that will arrive.)

The A4 will get COVID-19 shots from the supply procured by the government, while the A5 will receive jabs from vaccine-sharing platform COVAX Facility, Galvez said.

Essential workers can register for the vaccination through their local government or their firms, which could tap third-party providers to administer the jabs, said Galvez, who is also chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

"With or without the procurement of the companies, the government can take care of it," he said.

Galvez's announcement came after some groups urged authorities to bump up some 12.8 million essential workers in the vaccine priority list.

Health workers are the top vaccination priority, followed by senior citizens and people with health risks.

The general public's vaccination may start in August or September, Galvez earlier said.



The Philippines has so far received 7.779 million COVID-19 shots, the bulk of which is from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech. Authorities have administered at least 2,959,829 of these doses.