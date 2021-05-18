Thousands still not wearing masks, violating other health protocols: DILG

Curfew violators gathered at a covered court are made to exercise as punishment as the government imposes curfew hours across Metro Manila in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases, in Manila, Philippines on March 20, 2021. Lisa Marie David, Reuters/File

MANILA - Thousands have been caught not wearing masks and violating other health protocols, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Tuesday, as the number of coronavirus infections in the country continued rising.

DILG recorded over 44,000 violations of COVID-19 protocols for May 12 to May 16 alone, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a briefing aired Tuesday.

Some 32,867 people were not wearing face masks, 10,705 didn't observe physical distancing and 585 violated mass gathering rules, the official said.

Despite the high numbers, Año said this was already an improvement.

"Tiningnan po namin 'yong talaan sa araw-araw. Nakikita po namin na bumababa 'yong numero ng mga violators," he said.

(We looked at the tally everyday. We saw that the number of violators was declining.)

"Ang ibig pong sabihin ay pumapasok naman sa isipan ng mga kababayan natin ang pagsusuot ng mask at ito ay magandang trend sapagkat mas makakatulong para maiwasan 'yong transmission."

(It means that people are paying attention to wearing face mask and this is a good trend because it helps prevent the transmission [of the virus].)

Of those not wearing face mask, 15,556 were warned, 14,066 were fined, 2,308 were asked to do community service and 937 were arrested.

For violation on mass gathering, 436 were warned, 118 were fined, 17 were asked to do community service and 14 were arrested.

Meanwhile, some 8,538 were warned for not observing physical distancing, 1,546 were fined, 375 were asked to do community service and 246 were arrested.

During the same period, Año also bared the police had conducted 737 anti-drug operations in which 998 people were arrested while 9 others died.

The police also confiscated over 5,000 grams of shabu and more than 375,000 grams of marijuana, which was estimated to be worth P79 million, he added.

Video courtesy of PTV