MANILA — US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson on Wednesday defended the renewed partnership of Manila and Washington in the face of mounting tensions in the disputed South China Sea.

Speaking to ANC, she cited the countries' 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which mandates the Philippines and US to come to each other's aid if either country is under attack.

"Our commitment to the Philippines stands on its own. Our relationship stands on its own. It's not about any third country. It's not about any single challenge," Carlson told "Headstart".

"It's not about China. It's certainly not about China alone. It's about what we do together and it dates back decades."

She also defended US interest in making the Indo-Pacific free and open, which White House previously described as the most dynamic region in the world.

The region hosts the South China Sea, a major shipping passage that sees trillions of dollars worth of global trade cruising annually.

"Economic security is national security. So, making sure that we guarantee prosperity for our people means we have to have open sea lines of communication. We need to ensure that overflight is guaranteed," Carlson said.

"So, absolutely, we wanna work with the Philippines [and] like-minded partners to make sure these sea lanes are open and that we have a peaceful region so that our people can prosper."

China has warned that the US was "endangering regional peace" in its expanded military deal with the Philippines where American forces could have access to 4 more bases, including one near the disputed South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.

The US and the Philippines have also agreed to restart joint patrols in the South China Sea.

The 2 countries had suspended maritime patrols in the hotly contested area under the rule of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The new agreements come as the allies seek to repair ties that were fractured under Duterte, who favored China over his country's former colonial master.

The new administration of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has been keen to reverse that.

— With reports from Davinci ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse