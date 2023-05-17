Senate bills seek pension hike for DFA personnel

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) building in Pasay City on September 5, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Senate committees on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, Foreign Relations, Ways and Means, and Finance discussed Wednesday proposals to increase the pension of Department of Foreign Affairs personnel.

During the hearing, DFA Usec. Antonio Morales said they are in need of additional pension, as they face risks and dangers in line of duty.

"As you may have heard from the news, our Ambassador to Egypt, in his rush to help our countrymen in the border with Sudan, met with an accident. But thanks to God, salamat po sa Diyos at hindi naman sila nasaktan noong vice consul," Morales shared.

"Every day in the different foreign service posts, we face dangers, and we continue to operate in war-torn countries... We still have the presence in Libya, in Syria, in Baghdad, where the situation is still not very stable. But that is part of our job," he added.

Morales explained, based on the bills, the additional pension to DFA personnel will amount to "the difference between their monthly pension and the existing rate of the salary grade of their rank they held upon their retirement".

"Many of our colleagues who retired 20 years ago - ambassadors who reached the highest rank - only received P20,000. They're now very senior citizens and that's barely enough to cover their maintenance," he said.

Based on the proposal legislation, only those who have served at least 15 years in the agency and are Filipino citizens will be qualified. They must be eligible to receive pension from GSIS, and must have reached the mandatory retirement age of 65.

"We wish to emphasize that the DFA will not leave the GSIS... DFA personnel will continue to contribute to the GSIS, and the DFA will only administer additional benefits provided by these proposed bills," Morales explained.

According to data from the agency, there are about 688 retired DFA personnel and eligible dependents receiving pension from the GSIS, who will be the immediate beneficiaries of the proposals. There is an average of 46 retirees every year.

Annual funding requirement for the additional pension is at at P385-395 million until 2026, based on a DFA study.

Morales said the agency is ready to propose sources of funding for the pension increase, which will "not entirely rely on the GAA (General Appropriations Act)".

Government Corporations and Public Enterprises Committee Chairperson Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano is also agreeable to increasing the allowances of foreign service personnel.

"Although hindi kasama iyan sa topic today, iyong sweldo, iyong benefits - sinabing mong medical, housing, itong allowances - the reality is that is all tied together. In fact, one thing I want like to look at is bakit iyong binibigay na pera para sa housing abroad, hindi pwede iyon for lease to own? Kasi sa'kin, wala namang deperensya iyan. If you're given thousand dollars to rent pero magagamit ito to rent to own, by the time na matapos ka sa country na iyon and you own a property there. That benefits naman you, and if it benefits you, it benefits the country," he said.



