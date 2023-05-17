PNP tiniyak ang seguridad ni Teves kung babalik sa bansa

MAYNILA — Tiniyak ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na handa silang magbigay ng seguridad kay Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. sakaling bumalik na siya sa bansa.

Ayon kay PNP Chief PGen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. may security arrangements silang nakahanda.

Pero sakali anyang may lumabas na warrant of arrest laban kay Teves ay ipatutupad nila ito.

"We are ready on that. We made some preparations to make sure, kasi ang mahirap diyan kung may mangyari sa kanya or kung may threat sa kanya, hindi natin alam. So it's better to provide all the appropriate security to make sure that Cong. Teves will be properly accorded this security arrangement.

"It will be a different story kapag may warrant. Of course, [we] will follow the order of the court. Wala na tayong magagawa po diyan," ani Acorda.

Sinabi naman ni PNP PIO Chief PBGen. Redrico Maranan na inalerto na nila ang Aviation Security Group at CAAP para mag-monitor.

Pero nang matanong naman kung saan dadalhin si Teves sakali mang dumating ito sa bansa, sinabi ni Maranan na confidential muna ito bilang bahagi anya ng kanilang security measures.

Si Teves ay isa sa mga idinadawit na mastermind umano sa pagpatay kay Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

Samantala, dumalo at panauhing pandangal si Acorda sa 40th Founding Anniversary ng Special Action Force sa Camp Bagong Diwa, sa Taguig City.

"I will be giving my full support sa SAF, 'yung mga gamit nila, sa mga personnel, weapons of course, 'yung mga communication at transportation.

"You know I've been working the SAF ever since nung bata-bata pa tayo and there were some successful operations na I was with them and nakita ko 'yung vulnerabilities din. We really want to protect 'yung ating kasundaluhan. Hangga't maari walang maulilang anak ng sting SAF trooper. 'Yan ang objective natin and we can only do that by providing the correct equipment and other logistical support," sabi ni Acorda.

Ipinakita ng mga tauhan ng SAF ang kanilang kakayahan sa pagresponde sa iba't ibang senaryo tulad ng hostage rescue operations.

