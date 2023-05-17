Pagbabasbas sa 2 bagong Fast Attack Interdiction Craft (FAIC) ng Philippine Navy sa Naval Station Pascual Ledesma, Fort San Felipe, Cavite City, May 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA — Tiniyak ng Philippine Navy, sa nalalapit na pagdiriwang nito ng ika-125 taon, na mas may kakayahan na itong bantayan at ipagtanggol ang teritoryo ng bansa.

Ayon kay Philippine Navy Deputy Commander Roy Vincent Trinidad, marami na ang nadagdag sa mga kagamitan ng navy sa mga nagdaang taon.

"The Philippine Navy has already received a lot of capabilities over the years. We are now entering the missile age or the missile capability stage compared to a few years back wherein we were manning and operating ships that were World War 2 vintage, Vietnam war vintage," aniya.

"The Philippine fleet is proud to tell the Filipino people, maraming salamat sa tuluyang pagsuporta ninyo, your Philippine fleet is now more capable of providing capabilities that would ensure the national territory is secured, our sovereignty is secured, the Filipino people is taken care of," dagdag ni Trininad.

Mas mapapalakas pa umano ang kakayahan ng Philippine Navy sa mga susunod na taon dahil sa paparating na mga bagong barko kabilang ang dalawa pang fast attack interdiction craft mula Israel.

"On the Navy anniversary will be the commissioning of another 2 brand new fast attack interdiction craft. Israeli made ito na missile boats and these are the simple capabilities that we would like to highlight to the Filipino people," ani Trinidad.

Ide-decommission na rin umano ang mga legacy ships o mga lumang barko na mula pa noong World War 2 at Vietnam War.

Kabilang din sa mga paparating na barko ang dalawang Corvette na gawa ng Hyundai Heavy Industries mula South Korea.

"Today, we are already proud to say that we have brand new ships, mga malalaki, kumplikado, mga system of systems kumbaga automated at pati mga officers natin, I would like to highlight them, the officers, the men, ito yung mga techie na, mga new generation," ayon kay Trinidad.

Dahil dito, mangangailangan ang Philippine Navy ng aabot sa 5,000 hanggang 8,000 bagong tauhan sa susunod na 6 hanggang 8 taon upang mapunan ang mga kakulangan sa manpower dahil sa mga paparating na bagong barko at air assets.

"Continuously, we are recruiting new entrants, officers, enlisted, dahil nagmo-modernize na tayo, we are recruiting now technical people so open pa rin po every year, nagre-recruit tayo ng technical people. Example lang, computer technicians, IT, and those with background on engineering," ayon kay Philippine Navy Read Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta.

"Marami tayong parating na barko... kailangan natin punuin. Ang target natin is at least maka-recruit tayo ng 90 percent of our authorized troop organization and of course to train them also," dagdag ni Ezpeleta.

Sa kabila naman ng kakulangan ng tauhan at kagamitan, tiniyak ng Philippine Navy ang kahandaan na ipagtanggol ang teritoryo.

"Iyong requirements for the defense and security of any country is always a result of different factors kasama po doon ang ekonomiya. Given what we have, na naibigay ng taongbayan at gobyerno sa atin, we are doing our best to be able to perform our mandate. We cover not just the West Philippine Sea but the entire archipelago, so we have naval presence north to south, east to west," ayon kay Trinidad.

"Hindi naman automatic yan na parang nagkakainuman, biglang nagkasuntukan, hindi naman ganoon. The road to crisis, it will start not with a military conflict, it will start with diplomatic strains, it will start with economic embargo. The different instruments of power will come into play. We are currently building the capability not just only the Philippine Navy but of the Armed Forces, to be able to get us into a position na kung kinakailangan we could put up a credible defense," pagtitiyak ni Trinidad.

BRP SIERRA MADRE

Samantala, hindi hahayaan ng Philippine Navy na matanggal ang BRP Sierra Madre sa West Philippine Sea.

Ayon kay Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Ezpeleta, patuloy nilang vine-verify ang mga ulat na may mga hakbang na i-tow o alisin ang barko na nakaposisyon sa Ayungin Shoal.

"We are verifying the reports but per our initial feedback from our people there wala naman po tayong nakikitang ganoon," ayon kay Ezpeleta.

Taong 2014 nang muling igiit ng China sa Pilipinas ang pagtanggal sa BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal.

Hanggang noong isang taon, mariin itong tinutulan maging ni dating Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Sakali umanong totoo ang ulat, hindi ito papayagan ng Philippine Navy.

"Kung sakaling totoo man ito, yung mga tao natin diyan always on alert. We will never allow that. Tugboat kasi iyan na sabi hihilahin yung ating barko. Remember that this is still a commissioned vessel of the Philippines. Our people there will really defend, by hook or by crook," pagtitiyak ni Ezpeleta.

Watch more News on iWantTFC