P19.3-M worth of shabu recovered from abandoned luggage in NAIA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 17 2023 10:29 PM

MANILA — Authorities recovered 2.8 kilograms of shabu concealed inside an abandoned luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday.

The luggage, which belonged to a Ugandan passenger, underwent X-ray, K9 sniffing and physical examination, according to authorities.

Ths led to the discovery of P19,352,800 worth of shabu hidden inside a range of tools and other personal effects.

The seized luggage will undergo seizure and forfeiture proceedings. 

Authorities will also investigate the owner of the luggage for possible drug charges.

