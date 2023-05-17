MANILA — Authorities recovered 2.8 kilograms of shabu concealed inside an abandoned luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday.

The luggage, which belonged to a Ugandan passenger, underwent X-ray, K9 sniffing and physical examination, according to authorities.

Ths led to the discovery of P19,352,800 worth of shabu hidden inside a range of tools and other personal effects.

The seized luggage will undergo seizure and forfeiture proceedings.

Authorities will also investigate the owner of the luggage for possible drug charges.