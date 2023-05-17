DFA frets over SC ruling voiding 2005 joint exploration deal

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday said that the recent Supreme Court (SC) ruling voiding the 2005 joint exploration deal between Philippines, Vietnam, and China in the South China Sea has "far reaching" implications.

"It has far reaching implications… Based on the Supreme Court decision, other countries can now go [into] cooperative endeavors and exclude us, and the irony there is it is because of that decision," said DFA Undersecretary Carlos Sorreta during the Senate committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises hearing.

The SC earlier this year declared unconstitutional and void the Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) entered into by the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation, and Vietnam Oil and Gas Corporation signed in 2005 involving an area in the South China Sea covering 142,886 square kilometers.

The court ruled that the JSMU is unconstitutional for "allowing wholly-owned foreign corporations to participate in the exploration of the country's natural resources."

But Sorreta said the SC's interpretation of "national territory" under the Constitution will negatively impact the Philippines' exploration activities.

"It is generally accepted that EEZ is not national territory but the Supreme Court has upheld the literal description of national territory... which ties our hands now to engage, not only to be able to tap the resources with others, but has stopped us in the confidence building measure of building further cooperation," he lamented.

"Rather than protecting and allowing our access in disputed areas, we are excluded from cooperating with other countries to benefit from these resources," Sorreta added.

The DFA said it is hoping that the SC will grant the motion for reconsideration and reverse its earlier ruling.

"Up to now we have taken the position that it is legal," Sorreta said.

In the same hearing, PNOC Exploration Corporation Vice President Candido Magsombol said the data gathered from the voided study are now being used.

"As far as PNOC-EC is concerned, the data that we have is now being used by our exploration group in the evaluation of the area... We're not sure if there is already any definitive calculation or estimate of the potential or reserves based on the data that was gathered," he said.

RELATED VIDEO