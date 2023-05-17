Cop tagged as alleged Teves hitman arrested

P/SSgt. Noel Alabata Jr. attends a Senate panel investigation on the incidents of violence in Negros Oriental on April 19, 2023. He was arrested for attempted murder and attempted homicide inside Camp Crame, Quezon City on May 16, 2023. ABS-CBN News/screengrab

MANILA — A police officer tagged as an alleged hitman of suspended Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. has been arrested, the Philippine National Police Crime Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) said Wednesday.

P/SSgt. Noel Alabata Jr., also known as "Alfonso Edena Tan," was arrested by PNP-CIDG operatives Tuesday morning near the PNP Drug Enforcement Group building inside the organization's headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Alabata is facing 2 counts of attempted murder and attempted homicide, the arrest warrants of which were issued by trial courts in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, the PNP-CIDG said in a statement.

He had been accused as the perpetrator in a failed 2021 assassination attempt on businessmen Jason Ong and Sandy Tinguha, who alleged that Teves had been interested in taking over their tocino business.

Last April, Alabata appeared in a Senate panel investigation on the assassination of Governor Roel Degamo and incidents of violence in Negros Oriental, where he was cited for contempt over his seemingly inconsistent replies to senators' queries on the foiled hit.

PNP-CIDG director P/BGen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said Alabata had been assigned to the police drug enforcement group in Western Visayas.

“Patuloy ang pag-verify namin sa akusado na itinuturong gunman ng mga Teves upang malaman kung meron pa itong mga kinasasangkutan na kaso. Magiging patas kami sa lahat ng aming makukuhang impormasyon at sisiguraduhin na mananagot siya sa ating batas," Caramat said.

(We continue to verify the background of the accused to determine if he still has other pending cases. We will be objective and fair in handling the information we will get, making sure that he will be held accountable in accordance to our laws.)

A day after Alabata's arrest, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) finally filed murder charges against the embattled Rep. Teves over the Degamo assassination.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier claimed Teves was set to return to the Philippines on Wednesday, May 17, which the lawmaker vehemently denied.

RELATED VIDEO: