Sara says won't push for Davao officials in Marcos Jr.'s Cabinet

Davao City Mayor and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio at the UniTeam miting de avance along Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on May 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Presumptive vice president Sara Duterte said Monday she will neither lobby for Davao officials nor interfere in the appointment of Cabinet secretaries of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

In an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio, Duterte said that only the president has the sole responsibility of appointing Cabinet officials, and the success and failure of those appointees rest on him.

"The Cabinet position is a position of trust and confidence of the president. Now, if we interfere with the secretaries that will be appointed by the president, he will be made accountable for its success or failure because the president is the appointing authority," Duterte said in Cebuano.

She said that even if she were the president and her vice president would meddle, she would also be disappointed.

Duterte said Marcos Jr. has a search committee that is now looking for people who would fit in certain cabinet positions, and who would also push for the continuity of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration as well as Marcos Jr.'s own vision for the country.

The presumptive vice president also said she is planning to establish satellite offices around the Philippines.

"We have a lot of parallel groups in various areas in the country. Actually, I think we have parallel groups in almost all provinces," she said.

"Our plan is to harness the passion, the spirit to help, and the volunteerism in our parallel groups. We will create a base in their area wherein we can continue helping their community through the vice president's office," she added.

Marcos Jr.'s spokesperson Vic Rodriguez earlier said Tuesday that the presumptive president had offered former labor secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and overseas Filipino worker advocate Susan "Toots" Ople positions in his incoming Cabinet.

Rodriguez said that while the two were pleased with the offer, they requested for time to think it over with their families and friends.

—report from Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News

