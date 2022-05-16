MANILA—Vice President Leni Robredo is calling for artworks and other memorabilia that commemorate her presidential campaign this year.

"Special request to send us high res copies of all the murals, paintings, other artworks created all throughout the campaign period. Also, files/copies of all the songs, campaign jingles , etc composed," Robredo said in a Facebook post on Monday.

"We plan to document and archive everything. Super excited to see and listen to everything in just one collection. Will post on our official Facebook page the email address where you can send them," she added.

Robredo placed second in the 2022 presidential race with 14,822,051 votes, according to the partial and unofficial count sourced from the Comelec transparency server.

Her rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. had 31,104,175 votes.

Robredo earlier called on her supporters to respect the outcome of the polls but stay the course on a movement that saw an outpouring of volunteerism.

She also told supporters not to lose heart even if the number of votes she garnered were not what was expected.

Meanwhile, Robredo, whose campaign was hinged on radical love, said her family has received the graduation announcement of her youngest daughter, Jillian.

"Time flew by so fast. Parang papasok pa lang college, then, sa isang iglap, tapos na."

Jillian is set to graduate from New York University on May 18 at the Yankee Stadium, where pop star Taylor Swift is expected to speak in the ceremony.

Filipinos in New York warmly welcomed Robredo and her daughters when they arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport Sunday morning (US time).

