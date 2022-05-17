

MANILA — A Cebu Pacific pilot who claimed VP Leni Robredo allegedly requested for priority landing last month has admitted that his post had no basis, a Cebu Pacific official said Tuesday.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific's vice president for flight operations Capt. Sam Avila confirmed that the pilot's claims "had no basis" and "was purely speculative and careless on his part."

"On behalf of Cebu Pacific, and as Head of our Pilot Group, I take command responsibility and apologize unreservedly to the Vice President and the general public for the actions of our pilot," Avila said.

"As professional aviators and free citizens of this country, we are free to express opinions, but we are also expected to carry out our roles and duties with utmost discernment and caution," he added.

In the viral post which has been deleted, the pilot claimed his flight was diverted to Clark International Airport in Pampanga last month due to Robredo's alleged request for priority landing.

However, there were no reported flight diversions at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in April. Several local flights were canceled in the first week of the said month due to bad weather.

Avila noted that the pilot's post "should not have been published," as Cebu Pacific has strict social media policies covering its employees, something that the pilot himself recognized.

He noted that the pilot who made the claims against Robredo is now under disciplinary review, "in accordance with our Company rules and standards."

Robredo has yet to issue a comment or reaction to the statement. As of writing, she is still in New York in the United States to attend the graduation of her youngest daughter Jillian.

On Monday, Cebu Pacific said that it was already investigating the claims made by the pilot.

The airline said that the pilot's allegations were a violation of its Code of Discipline.

"Cebu Pacific respects freedom of speech and expression and does not prevent its employees from having or expressing their own political beliefs. However, as a Company, we are also governed by the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and our Company’s Code of Discipline," it said.

"We also have a robust Social Media Policy which has clear guidelines on how our employees should behave on social media because they are stewards of our brand and everything that we value as a company," the company added.

