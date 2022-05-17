A woman walks her dog near the aisle where test booths used to operate at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on March 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, data from the Department of Health showed.

The number of active cases is 2,487, which is the lowest in more than two years, or since April 2, 2020, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Of the fresh infections, 59 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases has climbed to 3,688,001.

The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China were the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Data from the Department of Health showed the number of deaths reaching 60,452. The total recoveries also reached 3,625,062.

The DOH said Monday that the country recorded 1,118 new COVID-19 infections from May 9 to 15, or around 160 average daily cases.

This is 0.3 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Some 68 million or 76.14 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 13.2 million have received their booster shots.

The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends on June 30, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had said.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

