P6-M worth of ketamine seized in Clark; 3 arrested

MANILA — Authorities on Tuesday seized 1.2 kilograms of Ketamine worth P6 million and arrested three claimants, including two Taiwanese nationals.

The illegal drug was seized in a joint operation by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Port of Clark, together with the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), Enforcement & Security Service (ESS), Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA),

The said illegal drugs were discovered in two shipments which arrived from Malaysia on different dates, the BOC said in a statement.

The first shipment arrived in the country on April 30, and was declared as “6 pcs water hilter water purifier” from Klang, Malaysia.

The second shipment arrived on May 12, said to contain a “sharp air purifier haze mood” from Shah Alam, Malaysia.

Both shipments were subjected to x-ray scanning which revealed organic substances that prompted the conduct of the physical examination.

Authorities found 1,200 grams of crystalline concealed in the purifiers; the substance was later confirmed to be ketamine or "Special K."

Under Republic Act 9165 or the "Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002," ketamine is considered a "dangerous drug."

On the same day, BOC and PDEA personnel arrested three claimants of the said illegal drug, two of which were Taiwanese nationals.

The suspects were nabbed using their consignee addresses in Makati City and Malate, Manila.