MANILA - The spokesperson of incoming President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said the government should improve protocols in prisons after a scammer was nabbed inside a detention facility.

Vic Rodriguez, Marcos Jr.'s spokesperson, said the online scammer who used his name to send bogus messages has been identified as an inmate inside a detention center in Bicutan.

"I was told na nasa maximum detention facility pa yung tao," he said in a press conference.

"Kahit na nasa maximum detention facility na ay nakakalusot pa rin ang mga telepono, ang mga gadgets so may malaking pagkukulang ang BJMP at yan ay dapat pagtuunan ng kasalukuyang pamahalaan," he said, referring to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

"At siguro ay amin ding dadalhin pagdating ng panahon nang masawata yung mga ilegal na gawain sa loob ng mga detention facilities," he said.

This is not the first time the entry of illegal items and contraband has been an issue in Philippine prisons.

Earlier this year, authorities at the Davao City Jail-Annex discovered packets of what they suspected as shabu hidden inside bananas.

Last year, illegal drugs were found stashed inside brooms donated by a religious organization in Davao.

One of the biggest prison raids in the Philippines happened in 2014 when officials found several inmates in the New Bilibid Prison keeping guns, luxury watches, and entertainment appliances inside the prison compound.