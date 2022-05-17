This photo uploaded on Sept. 28, 2021 shows the Presidential Museum and Library. Photo from Presidential Museum and Library's Facebook page/File



MANILA — A Malacañang website that contains information on the regime of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. remained inaccessible on Tuesday morning.

Former Palace communications undersecretary Manolo Quezon at around 10 a.m. Monday reported that malacanang.gov.ph, including the repositories of the Presidential Museum and Library, could not be accessed.

This came just a few days after the May 9 elections, where partial tallies showed Marcos's son and namesake with an insurmountable lead of about 16 million votes in the presidential race.

The Presidential Museum and Library said that contrary to reports its website has been deleted, it was "merely suspended to update the content therein and improve its security features."

"Rest assured that the contents of the said website have not been compromised and will be made available to the public at the soonest possible time," it said on its Facebook page.

Acting Deputy Palace spokesperson Kris Ablan only confirmed that the page was official on Tuesday morning.

The Presidential Museum and Library is responsible for preserving the history of the Philippine presidency and particularly of Malacañan Palace as its official seat. Its online repository remained down as of this posting.

In the meantime, Manolo listed on Twitter alternative websites where features and briefers on the martial law years could be accessed.

Anyway here are links. The Official Gazette is no longer the government portal but incorporated into the main government site. Documents are untouched. What follows are features/briefers that might be deleted in the future. 1. Declaration of Martial Law https://t.co/op5HBctPWV — Manuel L. Quezon III (@mlq3) May 16, 2022