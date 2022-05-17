People visit the the Tactical, Survival, and Arms Expo in SM Megamall on July 15, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a new law extending up to 10 years the validity period of the license to posses and register firearms by qualified individuals, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Republic Act No. 11766 amended RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and now gives the licensee the option to renew their permit to own guns every 5 years or 10 years, "regardless" of the gun's type or classification.

Individuals however must have these "reckoned with" on or before their birthdate, according to the law, which was signed May 6 but only made public on Tuesday.

Previously, government mandated the renewal of licenses to own and possess a firearm every 2 years, while registration of the firearm was renewed every 4 years.

"Failure to renew the registration of the firearm on or before the date of expiration shall cause the revocation of the license of the firearm," the law read.

"The failure to renew a license or registration within the periods stated above on 2 occasions shall cause the perpetual disqualification of the holder of the firearm from applying for any firearm license," it added.

The new law also makes the permit to carry firearms to any qualified individuals valid for 2 years from the date of the application's approval unless it gets revoked or suspended.

Previously, there was only a specified duration and purpose for carrying firearms for authorized persons.

Applicants must prove there are actual threats in their lives through a threat assessment certificate.

The following are exempted from showing a threat assessment certificate due to the nature of their profession, according to the law:

Members of the Philippine Bar;

Certified Public Accountants;

Accredited media practitioners

Cashiers and bank tellers;

Priests, Ministers, Rabbi, Imams;

Physicians and nurses

Businessmen who are at "high risk" of being a criminal target

FROM OUR ARCHIVES