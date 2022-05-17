DFA lowers alert level in parts of Ethiopia

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has lowered the alert level for Filipinos in parts of Ethiopia.

In a statement, DFA said it has lowered to Alert Level 2 the regions of Oromia (which includes Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa), Somali, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Region or SNNPR, Gambella, Harari and the South West regions.

"Alert Level 2 is issued when there are real threats to the life, security, and property of Filipinos arising from internal disturbance in or external threat to the host country," the DFA said.

Under Alert Level 2, Filipinos are instructed to restrict non-essential movements, avoid public places, and prepare for evacuation in necessary.

The Department of Labor and Employment will also only allow overseas Filipino workers with existing contracts (balik-manggagawa) to return to these regions under Alert Level 2.

Meanwhile, the regions of Tigray, Afar, Amhara and Benishangul-Gumuz in northern Ethiopia remain under Alert Level 4.

"Alert Level 4 is raised when there is large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack," the DFA said.

Under Alert Level 4, the Philippine government undertakes mandatory evacuation of Filipinos.

It also advised Filipinos not to travel to these regions, while those still in these regions are advised to restrict non-essential movements, avoid public places and immediately prepare for evacuation.

Filipinos in Ethiopia in need of assistance may contact the Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, through email (cairope.ethiopia@gmail.com), Viber/WhatsApp [(+20) 122 746472], or Facebook (@PHinEgypt).

They may also contact the Philippine Honorary Consul in Addis Ababa by email (hc.philippines.aa@gmail.com) or by telephone [(+251) 118 648 752].