MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Monday reacted to a social media post by one of its pilots, who claimed that the aircraft that carried Vice President Leni Robredo requested priority landing last month.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific said the allegations by its pilot violates the company's Code of Discipline.

It also added that although employees are allowed to post on their personal social media accounts, "sensitive company information and operational details must not be disclosed publicly."

"...even when factual and more so, if erroneous to prevent the spread of disinformation. Cebu Pacific is currently working with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on this particular matter," it added.

The pilot's social media post has been deleted, but he claimed that Robredo's aircraft in April requested priority landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) that allegedly caused flight diversions.

"Cebu Pacific respects freedom of speech and expression and does not prevent its employees from having or expressing their own political beliefs. However, as a Company, we are also governed by the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and our Company’s Code of Discipline," it said.

"We also have a robust Social Media Policy which has clear guidelines on how our employees should behave on social media because they are stewards of our brand and everything that we value as a company," the company added.

Cebu Pacific said that it will address the issue internally based on its company guidelines.

There were no reported flight diversions from NAIA in April. However, several local flights were canceled in the first week of the said month due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority said in an advisory.

The only reported incident that involved diversion of flights occurred in March, after a CebGo plane had a "slight runway excursion" at NAIA.

Robredo, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and NAIA officials have yet to issue statements regarding pilot's claim, as of posting.