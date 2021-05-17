Robredo, Trillanes still among 1SAMBAYAN candidate pool for 2022 polls: convenor

Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Antonio Trillanes IV. OVP Handout/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Opposition coalition 1SAMBAYAN said Monday nothing has changed with its pool of nominees for next year's national elections.

Vice President Leni Robredo and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV remain among the coalition's five possible candidates for the presidency or vice presidency, said 1SAMBAYAN convenor, lawyer Howard Calleja.

Trillanes earlier said he was considering running for president following reports that Robredo would run for governor. The Vice President has since said she has not made any decision.

The other possible candidates were Senators Nancy Binay and Grace Poe, and Manila mayor Isko Moreno, according to Calleja. The coalition is waiting for the decision of 2 other possible candidates, he said.

"Winnability is always a factor. We understand that election is always an addition. We believe in 1SAMBAYAN that a growing and united coalition, we can make the capable candidate winnable," he told ANC's Matters of Fact.

"We believe having all these nominees together, we can have the numbers not only to surpass any candidate of the administration but win by a margin as long as all nominees stay united and stay true to the course...under a united opposition."

The coalition believes and accepts the realities of politics, Calleja said.

"I think the Filipino people has matured enough and part of our program is really to give voter education," he said.

1SAMBAYAN will be focused on national candidates, including a complete slate of senators, while candidates for local positions will be considered on later dates, according to Calleja.

"We are open to those who are independent and open-minded. We’re open tot hose who love the country and who are democratic and reject the ideals of EJK (extrajudicial killings). We are open to those who would follow the Constitution and defend the territory of the Philippines," he said.