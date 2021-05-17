Gordon says willing to 'let go' of 2022 presidential bid 'if there is somebody better'

MANILA - Sen. Richard Gordon on Monday said he is willing to let go of his plans of running for president next year should there be a better candidate.

Gordon, who is also the chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, earlier said that he is considering to join the presidential race as he is "one of most qualified" to lead the country, especially during the pandemic.

"If there is somebody better in terms of integrity, in terms of plans for the future, and they can back it up with real experience, not just popular experience or not just because they are powerful or they are the child of... I'll let it go," he told ANC's Headstart.

"In the Senate, I'm not sitting down in a little corner. I've been talking and I am busy fighting corruption," he said.

Gordon, who started in politics as mayor of Olongapo City, said it is "your duty to offer yourself to the country." He ran in 2010 but lost to Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

"I have legislative experience as con-con delegate. I was the youngest I've been a mayor for 12 years, a good one at that," he said.

"You've got to show your best suit but I'm not selling it," he said.

Among other issues Gordon is considering before filing his certificate of candidacy in October is his political machinery and resources for the campaign.

"You have to have a machinery down the line... Resources I think will be an issue," he said.

"I think I have that machinery, but I'm not gonna talk about it right now," he said.

Filipinos should start looking "for a good option" to elect as president as early as now, the senator said.

"You cannot be a one-issue candidate. You have to know that the country is gonna be facing the pandemic for the next 2-3 years and it might even get worse," he said.