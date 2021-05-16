Gov't reopens Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego to tourists

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Department of Tourism reopened Monday two of the most popular tourist sites in Intramuros following the easing of quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Fort Santiago and Baluarte de San Diego will be open to limited capacity and shortened operating hours under strict health and safety guidelines.

Fort Santiago will be open daily from 9 a.m. with last entry for visitors at 6:30 p.m. The Baluarte de San Diego garden will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only visitors aged 18 to 65 are allowed.

Under the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, tourist attractions can now operate at 30 percent of the venue capacity, subject to strict compliance to health and safety protocols.