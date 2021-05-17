Can't wait for gov't vaccine? Red Cross to sell Moderna jabs for P3,500

An employee shows the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, US, on December 21, 2020. Eduardo Munoz, Reuters/File

MANILA - The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) on Monday said it would sell Moderna's COVID-19 jabs for P3,500 for 2 doses.

Some 200,000 doses from the US pharmaceutical giant are set to arrive next month, PRC chair Richard Gordon told ANC's Headstart.

"If we are going to wait for the [government's] vaccines to come, mahuhuli (we will be late)," he said.

"Those of you who cannot wait, you pay P3,500 and that's 2 doses already," he said.

The PRC also procured jabs from AstraZeneca, but the vaccines are not expected to arrive until next year, Gordon said.

"With India tightening the [vaccine supply] line, mahirap (it's hard)," he said.

While the PRC is expected to begin its vaccination program soon, Gordon said he is not in favor of mass inoculation programs.

"I'm afraid of mass vaccinations... Lilinya yung mga tao, maghahawa-hawa yan (People might get infected with the disease while they are in line)," he said.

"What you need is more vaccination centers na supervised... You cannot vaccinate 30,000 in one area only. I think it is gonna cause a lot of problems," he said.

The government earlier approved a plan to build a mega vaccination site in Parañaque City to accelerate the Philippines' daily vaccination rate, which stands at 63,000 daily.

The Philippines hopes to inoculate at least 50 million individuals by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity against the disease that has infected some 1 million people in the country.