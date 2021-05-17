COVID-19 vaccination not condition to enter US, says embassy officer

MANILA — The United States Embassy on Monday clarified that travelers are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter their country.

"The United States does not require vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of entry," US Embassy Press Attaché Heather Fabrikant said.

The Embassy issued the response after reporters sought comment on information circulating that travelers inoculated with China-made Sinovac vaccines have allegedly been denied entry to the US.

Fabrikant said all air passengers 2-years old and above entering the US, including US citizens and legal permanent residents must only present certain documents.

"[They] must present a negative COVID-19 test, taken within three (3) calendar days of departure, or proof of recovery from the virus within the last 90 days," she said.

—With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO