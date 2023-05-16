Embattled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — Suspended lawmaker Arnolfo Teves, Jr. may return to the Philippines on May 17, Wednesday, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Remulla on Tuesday said the information on Teves' possible return came from a reliable source who is knowledgeable about flight operations.

Remulla previously said Teves is considered one of the possible masterminds in the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and several others. Teves has maintained that he and his clan had nothing to do with the assassination.



The filing of murder complaints against Teves will push through around noon on Wednesday, Remulla said.

"We want him to be able to face the charges properly. And the timing is perfect because the charges will be filed tomorrow... I hope he comes home," the justice chief said.



Teves last week failed to secure asylum from Timor-Leste, authorities said.

His lawyer Ferdinand Topacio denied earlier Tuesday rumors of Teves' return, which he called "fake news" in a message to ABS-CBN News.

Topacio said he received information that Teves' appeal on the denial of his asylum bid would serve as supersedeas that would suspend a 5-day notice for him to leave Timor-Leste.

The justice department in late April moved to label Teves as a terrorist over his refusal to return to the Philippines due to alleged threats to his life.

The national police is on alert about Teves' possible return to secure his safety, Remulla said.

