MANILA — The Senate began its debate on the bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund, which seeks to create the country's first sovereign wealth fund.

In an ANC interview on Tuesday, Sen. Sonny Angara said he sees lengthy debates ahead as senators try to thresh out some of the contentious provisions of the measure.

"It'll be on the composition of the board. Who can sit? What are the powers? What are the safeguards? What are the accountabilities? What are the penalties? What are the allowable fees?" he told "Rundown".

"I think there's a current 2 percent. Although that is the practice, I understand in the industry, it seemed to be a little on the hindsight given if you are managing P500 billion in investible funds, 2 percent of that is quite a sizable amount," he added.

The MIF is one of the priority measures of the Marcos administration.

Angara, chairman of the Senate committee on finance, said more refinements on the measure were to be expected.

"In the coming days or weeks, we'll see further refinements because many senators have very strong views on the Maharlika bill," he said.

Under the proposed measure, the MIF will be funded through a P50 billion contribution from the Land Bank of the Philippines and P25 billion from the Development Bank of the Philippines, while the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will remit 100 percent of its dividends for 2 years to the Maharlika fund.

The House of Representatives endorsed the proposed law in December but slashed its planned initial capital following public fears of corruption.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has called for the swift passage of the bill, filed by his son and a cousin, to enable the debt-laden government to earn extra funds to finance huge infrastructure projects.

Business groups, opposition leaders and other critics had warned the fund's first version could deplete worker pensions and stoke corruption through reckless investment decisions.

— With reports from Davinci Maru, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse