Members of Bantag Dagat clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 2,2023. Russel Tan, Pola Oriental Mindoro Official Page

MANILA - The mayor of Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday called on authorities to help provide other sources of livelihood for her residents, after the oil spill affected their fishing sector.

Pola Mayor Jennifer Cruz said they could not only rely on fishing as their main source of livelihood, noting possible calamities or disruptions in the future.

"Alam po ninyo, after the incident po ay talagang siguro kailangan may alternative program talaga sa mga fisherfolk... first time nangyari sa amin na hindi naman talaga kami handa, so siguro kailangan namin bigyan ng another program iyong mga fisherfolk," Cruz said in a public briefing.

"At doon po sa paglilinis kailangan ay under machines po doon, mas mapabilis ang paglinis na dalampasigan and doon sa pinaglubugan ng barko nang matapos na po ito," she added.

"Pero sa alternative, hindi po kasi sapat ito, ang kailangan po kasi natin ay iyong pangmatagalan; baka kasi tumagal po talaga ito, kawawa po iyong ating mga fisherfolk."

The local chief executive also called on those in the upland to employ residents without jobs for banana chips, as this is the product that they have so far.

She also asked for sewing machines, which could help the wives of fishermen earn.

"At least madagdagan kami, kasi hindi naman kaya ng local government. Iyong paggawa po ng banana chips, medyo inuunti-unti namin, nagkakaroon din ng unti-unting livelihood program," she said.

Pola has yet to receive another tranche of aid from the trade department and the fishery bureau, she noted, "naghihintay po talaga kami doon sa promise sa amin ng national."

Since February, the social welfare department helped affected residents earn through its cash-for-work program, almost 1,800 of which became beneficiaries recently.

As of last month, Pola, Oriental Mindoro sustained around P130 million in damage from the oil spill that spread across the province's waters, according to an official.

Some 4,800 fisherfolk and their families have been affected by the oil spill, a number of whom experienced respiratory illnesses aside from losing their livelihood.

Malacañang last week said "over 84 percent" of the coastline affected by the oil spill in Mindoro have been cleaned up.

Government has also provided nearly P517 million worth of early recovery assistance to 96,256 affected residents.